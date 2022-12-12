Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dog reunited with owner 1K miles away after more than 7 years apart

Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.
Jazzy was reunited with her owner more than seven years after going missing.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her more than a thousand miles away.

The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog, Jazzy, was just before she ran off during July 4 fireworks seven years ago.

He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida animal services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water.

They scanned the dog for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick up Jazzy.

Smith is now encouraging people to chip their pets.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Police sirens
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
Ocean Isle Beach
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
The theft was caught on video and it all happened within 15 minutes.
Thieves steal 10 vehicles from NC car dealership
Jamar Newkirk and Antwan Bryant
One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Flawed Forensics: Feds weigh in on bitemark analysis as several cases get new look