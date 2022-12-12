Appeals for both Columbus Co. Sheriff election protests dismissed by NC State Board of Elections

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Both appeals of election protests regarding the Columbus County Sheriff contest have been dismissed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The protests questioned if Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene can legally to take office.

After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the protests filed by Herman Lewis and Calvin Norton, both appeal the dismissals.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NCSBE, submitted an administrative recommendation to deny the appeal to the state board. Under the rules, the state board members had two days to object to the recommendation, but none of them did so.

