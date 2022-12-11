Senior Connect
Port City Politics: Elected officials play musical chairs, City of Wilmington scores free tickets

By Michael Praats and Ben Schachtman
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, we welcome the new (and returning) faces as New Hanover County commissioners and school board members are sworn in – and take a lot at some of the power dynamics that played out as they elected chairs and vice-chairs. Then, Wilmington’s elected officials (who don’t have to worry about an election for a few more months), score free concert tickets! Plus, a word about the recent spate of threats – and a “weird” story for the road.

Links:

