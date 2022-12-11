First Alert Forecast: clouds thicken, rain chances grow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this chilly Sunday morning. After a Saturday with plenty of sunshine, shower chances will increase today along with thicker and more widespread cloud cover. Highs should remain in the seasonably cool upper 50s to near 60.

A reinforcing shot of colder air will keep highs in the 50s for much of next week despite the sunshine. Lows will dip into the chilly 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. A powerful cold front will approach the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will surge briefly into the 60s on Thursday and much-needed rain is expected along the front with a few possible thunderstorms. Even colder weather pours into the area late next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.