UScellular donates truck full of food items to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a visit on Dec. 9. UScellular donated items to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard for families in need, including kitchen supplies, canned goods, and other food items.

The nonprofit organization, which distributes emergency food, was donated a truck full of grocery items that will help to make sure those less fortunate will have access to essential resources.

Brent Van Gilder with US cellular says the holidays are the perfect time to give back.

“The holidays are about connecting with friends and family and this is a great opportunity for us to get in this holiday spirit and share with the communities and give back to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard,” Brett Van Gilder said. “They do so much throughout the whole year and this is our small way of being able to help them out.”

This holiday season, UScellular is supporting more than 135 food banks, pantries, and shelters with needed supplies across the country.

“As of September 30, 2022, the households we have served have increased by 32% for the same nine months of last year. With the holiday season in full swing, we are seeing a dramatic increase in families that are coming to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard for weekly assistance. The gracious donations from US Cellular will help families throughout the New Hanover and Brunswick counties celebrate the holidays and help them meet their food needs into the New Year,” Roxann Lansdowne, the executive director and chair of the board of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, wrote in a press release.

If you need help putting food on the table, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard is open Wednesday and Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

For more information about Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, you can visit their website.

