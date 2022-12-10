Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UScellular donates truck full of food items to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard is a nonprofit organization that distributes emergency food to families in need.
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a visit on Dec. 9. UScellular donated items to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard for families in need, including kitchen supplies, canned goods, and other food items.

The nonprofit organization, which distributes emergency food, was donated a truck full of grocery items that will help to make sure those less fortunate will have access to essential resources.

Brent Van Gilder with US cellular says the holidays are the perfect time to give back.

“The holidays are about connecting with friends and family and this is a great opportunity for us to get in this holiday spirit and share with the communities and give back to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard,” Brett Van Gilder said. “They do so much throughout the whole year and this is our small way of being able to help them out.”

This holiday season, UScellular is supporting more than 135 food banks, pantries, and shelters with needed supplies across the country.

“As of September 30, 2022, the households we have served have increased by 32% for the same nine months of last year. With the holiday season in full swing, we are seeing a dramatic increase in families that are coming to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard for weekly assistance. The gracious donations from US Cellular will help families throughout the New Hanover and Brunswick counties celebrate the holidays and help them meet their food needs into the New Year,” Roxann Lansdowne, the executive director and chair of the board of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, wrote in a press release.

If you need help putting food on the table, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard is open Wednesday and Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

For more information about Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A dog waits for adoption at the Pender County Animal Shelter
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets

Latest News

The 50th Wilmington Candlelight Tour is this weekend with never before seen buildings added.
Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary
The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding...
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election
Ocean Isle Beach
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
Jody Greene
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election