‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -District Attorney Ben David has been in constant contact with law enforcement since the first swatting call came in at a local school.

“The harm that is done by one of these calls greatly exceeds a lot of other crimes that we have seen in this courthouse,“ Ben David said. “I think the legislature is catching up to this new era of, you know, technology and what it means to be able to utilize this to be so disruptive.”

However, catching them is different. Even then, David said they will stop at nothing to try and track down whoever is responsible.

“This is something that we, as judicial officials, will stop at nothing to make sure that people are extradited from foreign places to be held accountable if these calls are coming in from somewhere else. And if they’re done locally, we’re going to make sure that they’re fully prosecuted as well.”

Now, a 12-year-old could face that full prosecution for allegedly placing a swatting call from Holly Shelter Middle School this week.

David said it’s a message to parents about the responsibility that comes with children having access to phones and other technology.

“More and more, we’re seeing that phones are a great tool for communication and a safety feature for parents wanting their kids to have these things. But with phones come a great adult responsibility, and that is to only use them for legitimate means and not to cause the harm we’re talking about now,“ David said. “This could be a healthy reminder to the parents and caregivers listening right now, to have that adult conversation with your child about what swatting is and the importance of not having any hoax because these jokes will be taken seriously. And we’re going to stop at nothing to make sure our children are safe. And these disruptive and dangerous calls will not be tolerated.”

David added that swatting is potentially a class H felony of threatening mass violence on a school campus.

“It’s certainly misuse of 911, which is a more minor misdemeanor. In either respect, we’re going to hold individuals fully accountable under the law and try to make sure that the sentence is maxed out. And the reason we’re saying that is because these calls are highly disruptive to law enforcement, who obviously is going to prioritize the safety of our children and pull massive amounts of resources away from everything else to respond to these calls. But it also causes great trauma and harm to the children who are on these campuses, and by extension, their families who are sometimes hearing about these things in realtime from their children.”

