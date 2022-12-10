Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a touch cooler, rain odds grow Sunday

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Dec. 9, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in this Saturday morning! As a cold front muscles its way south, expect clouds to remain thickened in your First Alert Forecast. A patch or two of light rain may have you reaching for your umbrella at times, and cooler temperatures hovering in the 50s to, at most, 60 will likely have you reaching for a jacket in the afternoon, too!

Seasonable temperatures, variable clouds, and lower end shower chances will be the weather story for the full weekend. Daytime highs will ping the lower 60s Sunday, with overnight lows dipping down into the middle and lower 40s.

Looking for another big warm up? Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

