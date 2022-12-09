Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8.

According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard.

The woman sustained serious to critical injuries and she is in critical condition.

The dogs have been quarantined at the animal shelter for ten days per North Carolina law. While there is no criminal investigation, the county will be seeking to classify the dogs as dangerous animal status if the owners want them back.

