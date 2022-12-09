State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election.

According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended Jody Greene from the position of Columbus County Sheriff disqualified him from office. The notice also says the protest alleges that Green’s resignation “was an improper and invalid attempt to evade a court order removing him from office.”

After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the protest on Nov. 28; Norton appealed the dismissal soon after.

In brief, the board found Norton’s protest to have been properly dismissed, and that the issues presented on the appeal have no merit. You can read the notice in full below.

