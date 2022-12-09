Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding...
The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election.

Previously: This protest was one of two filed regarding the contest for Columbus County Sheriff

According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended Jody Greene from the position of Columbus County Sheriff disqualified him from office. The notice also says the protest alleges that Green’s resignation “was an improper and invalid attempt to evade a court order removing him from office.”

After the Columbus County Board of Elections dismissed the protest on Nov. 28; Norton appealed the dismissal soon after.

In brief, the board found Norton’s protest to have been properly dismissed, and that the issues presented on the appeal have no merit. You can read the notice in full below.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
A dog waits for adoption at the Pender County Animal Shelter
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets

Latest News

Novant Health employees filled three ambulances full of gifts for families in need in the...
Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family
Terry Lee Sayre pleaded guilty, was given 5 years on probation and ordered to pay $31,882.50 to...
Man pleads guilty in Medicaid fraud case in Brunswick Co. Superior Court
Police sirens
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
Timothy Craig Iannone
District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial