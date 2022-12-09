Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech
Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is retiring from the U.S. Senate in less than a month. Thursday, the senator delivered his final floor speech.

Portman said, “We’ve had some successes, and some disappointments. But through it all I’ve always considered it a great honor to have been given the chance to represent my neighbors. The people of Ohio.”

Portman called for his colleagues to work together, to build bipartisan coalitions rather than waiting for party leadership dictate policy decisions. He also urged them to protect the Senate’s filibuster rules.

Portman said, “I believe that means preserving the legislative filibuster that protects the rights of the minority in the Senate and forces us to work together in a bipartisan way.”

Portman’s seat will be filled by Senator-elect J.D. Vance next year. Portman spoke about Vance during his final speech, along with Democratic colleague Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Brown also spoke about working with Portman on Thursday.

“Well, these are kind of arranged marriages. Rob Portman didn’t choose me. I didn’t choose Rob Portman. But you make it work and Rob and I made it work for a decade,” Brown said. “We realized there are many Ohio specific things that we can work together on and help our state. And I’m very hopeful that Senator Vance will see it the same way.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active...
12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
Governor Kristi Noem committed to repealing the state's tax on groceries during her 2022 budget...
Governor Kristi Noem delivers 2022 Budget Address to the South Dakota State Legislature
Doug Medlin announced his resignation as the Town of Surf City’s mayor at the Town Council’s...
Doug Medlin resigns as Surf City Mayor, Councilwoman Teresa Batts sworn in as replacement
Commissioner Rivenbark has been elected to serve as the board’s chair
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners members take oath, Rivenbark elected to chair
Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene
Election appeal to move forward, delay swearing-in of Columbus County sheriff-elect