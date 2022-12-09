Senior Connect
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room

Lamont Williams
Lamont Williams
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they seized 15 bricks of heroin during a search Thursday at a hotel. That translates into 750 dosage units.

They say the search warrant at Northgate Suites on North Wesleyan Boulevard was prompted by an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 31-year-old Lamont Williams, who they say is a validated gang member.

In addition to the heroin, police say they confiscated crack cocaine, a firearm, and money.

Williams is charged with several offenses, including trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams is being held without bond at the Nash County Detention Facility due to violating probation.

