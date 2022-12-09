Senior Connect
Police: One injured after man “chose to assault WPD officers”

Quashon Zavier Vereen and Jaziah Simmons
Quashon Zavier Vereen and Jaziah Simmons(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an assault early Friday morning.

According to the WPD, officers attempted to talk to two men who were walking near 9th and Castle streets just before 1:30 a.m.

Officials say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started to run away but was quickly apprehended. A WPD news release states that Vereen had a concealed handgun.

“The other male, 20-year-old Jaziah Simmons of Castle Hayne, chose to assault WPD officers,” the news release states. “He was eventually taken into custody as well and was also in possession of a handgun.”

Police say the injured officer required medical attention.

Vereen is charged with:

  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Gun
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers

Simmons has been charged with:

  • four counts of Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Gun
  • Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

