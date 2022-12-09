PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local beach town could turn back on its plan to capture foxes after councilmembers received thousands of emails from concerned people across the nation.

In November, the Ocean Isle Beach Town Council approved a proposal to begin capturing foxes who some believe pose a threat to people and sea turtle nests on the beach. That came after the Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization brought forward an idea to capture and later release the foxes.

Deb Allen, the island coordinator for the turtle rescue, said foxes have become ‘emboldened’ in recent years, and are no longer scared of humans because residents and visitors often feed the wildlife that resides along the beach and in the dunes.

“They’ve been trained to go to people because they think that’s food,” Allen said. “To me, it’s simplistic to say don’t feed the fox, but the cat’s out of the bag. The fox is out of the bag. They have fed these foxes, they’re habituated, and now we have a problem.”

What Allen didn’t know was in North Carolina, releasing a fox that was trapped is illegal due to rabies concerns. Under North Carolina law, fox trappers have two options: euthanize the animals or put them in pens.

The Ocean Isle town council in November decided any foxes that are captured will be penned, meaning they will be sent to large enclosures and used to train hunting dogs. But that decision could be overturned only a month later after the organization PETA -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals -- got involved.

“Fox penning, I would say, is the east coast’s dirty little secret,” said Kristin Rickman, PETA’s Emergency Response Team Director.

Mayor Debbie Smith said PETA’s supporters sent thousands of emails to her and other councilmembers, some that she described as “pretty ugly.”

The council will reconsider its decision during its next meeting on Dec. 13, and Smith says she is supportive of overturning the previous decision.

“The intent was to protect the turtles, that was our intent,” I think we probably made a decision that we should have thought about more and investigated more before we made that decision … but I think we probably went a little too far this time and we need to consider that we all need to coexist here together.”

Smith said she wants to continue supporting the turtle rescue in any way she can, but she also hopes to allow Ocean Isle’s wildlife to continue living as the ecosystem there always has.

She and other leaders also said they would like to see the state refine its law and allow for the release of captured animals, rather than limiting options to penning or euthanasia.

They also had one message for people living or visiting the island: don’t feed the foxes.

“Wild animals need to maintain their healthy fear of humans,” Rickman said. “That’s the only way to keep them safe.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.