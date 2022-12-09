Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Wilmington area this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the most recognizable vehicles on the planet and it’s hitting the road right here in Southeastern North Carolina. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Wilmington and Leland through Sunday, Dec. 11.

There’s a total of six Wienermobiles on the roads across the country and one of them will be at select Harris Teeter grocery stores.

A little history on the Wienermobile: it’s 27-feet long but started out as only 13 feet back in 1936 when company founder Carl Meyer came up with the idea in Chicago. It was an advertising idea that they knew would have people talking about as soon as it was seen on the streets, and even now it still draws attention no matter where it goes.

These hot dogs have been through a lot, such as going to one of the most remote locations in Alaska in 2017 and being turned into an Airbnb in 2019.

Below are the locations and times that you can tour it this weekend:

Thursday, Dec. 8, Harris Teeter from 12 - 6 p.m. at 8260 Market St. Wilmington, NC

Friday, Dec. 9, Harris Teeter from 12 - 6 p.m. at 3860 Carolina Beach Rd. Wilmington, NC

Sunday, Dec. 11, Harris Teeter from12 - 6 p.m. at 2021 Olde Regent Way, Leland, NC

