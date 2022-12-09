District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes.

According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her will as a sex slave. On Friday District Attorney Ben David called on two witnesses who are both forensic scientists to explain how their findings of DNA could not exclude Iannone from the rape case.

Despite the rape and kidnapping occurring in 1996, the charges were not brought until 2021. The connection to Iannone was made after the state made a push to send untested sexual assault kits out to labs to be tested.

Iannone was considered a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson-Foy more than a decade ago. The bodies of Jackson-Foy and Angela Nobles Rothen were found in some woods off Carolina Beach Road in April 2008. No one has been charged in that case.

Jackson-Foy’s sister, Lisa Valentino, has been outspoken about the case. In 2017 she told WECT she believed Iannone should have been arrested, but prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him.

Earlier this month, David asked for witnesses that link Iannone to the cold cases to be permitted in the trial and David confirmed that the judge has allowed him to do just that.

The prosecution is expected to wrap their arguments Friday and after the defense has their turn to call witnesses and examine evidence, the jury will be tasked with reaching a verdict.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.