Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

District Attorney calls on DNA experts in rape and kidnapping trial

Timothy Craig Iannone
Timothy Craig Iannone(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Timothy Craig Iannone was arrested last year and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping dating back to 1996 and is now on trial for the alleged crimes.

According to his arrest warrant, Iannone reportedly kidnapped the female victim, “terrorized” her and held her against her will as a sex slave. On Friday District Attorney Ben David called on two witnesses who are both forensic scientists to explain how their findings of DNA could not exclude Iannone from the rape case.

Despite the rape and kidnapping occurring in 1996, the charges were not brought until 2021. The connection to Iannone was made after the state made a push to send untested sexual assault kits out to labs to be tested.

Iannone was considered a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson-Foy more than a decade ago. The bodies of Jackson-Foy and Angela Nobles Rothen were found in some woods off Carolina Beach Road in April 2008. No one has been charged in that case.

Jackson-Foy’s sister, Lisa Valentino, has been outspoken about the case. In 2017 she told WECT she believed Iannone should have been arrested, but prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him.

Earlier this month, David asked for witnesses that link Iannone to the cold cases to be permitted in the trial and David confirmed that the judge has allowed him to do just that.

The prosecution is expected to wrap their arguments Friday and after the defense has their turn to call witnesses and examine evidence, the jury will be tasked with reaching a verdict.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
A dog waits for adoption at the Pender County Animal Shelter
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets

Latest News

Novant Health employees filled three ambulances full of gifts for families in need in the...
Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family
Terry Lee Sayre pleaded guilty, was given 5 years on probation and ordered to pay $31,882.50 to...
Man pleads guilty in Medicaid fraud case in Brunswick Co. Superior Court
Police sirens
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
The Burgwin-Wright House
Burgwin-Wright House to host Holiday Open House and craft market