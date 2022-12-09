One arrested, one wanted after car chase with Bladen Co. law enforcement

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was arrested and another is wanted after an attempted traffic stop by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on N.C. 211 near the Robeson County line.

“The Deputy clocked a vehicle at 78 in a 55 mile per hour zone and conducted a vehicle stop... While the Deputy was issuing commands to the driver, later identified as Jamar Newkirk, the vehicle then fled and the Deputy pursued. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 130 mile[s] per hour,” said the BCSO in a release.

Bladenboro police deployed stop sticks that disabled three of the vehicle’s tires; it crashed into a light pole as it continued to flee.

Fayetteville resident Antwan Bryant, a passenger in the vehicle, fled on foot but was later arrested in the woods. A weapon was find in the vehicle. Newkirk and Bryant were both hospitalized for their injuries.

Bryant, 36, was arrested after his hospital stay. He was given a $475,000 secured bond and charged with:

Possession of Firearm by Felon,

Habitual Felon,

Fleeing to Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle,

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injuries.

Newkirk, a 26-year-old resident of Bladenboro, fled the hospital and is wanted. He was charged with:

Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle,

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Outstanding warrants for Common Law Robbery.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.