Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family

Novant Health employees filled three ambulances full of gifts for families in need in the Wilmington-area.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As people continue to give back this holiday season, more than 150 families in need will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the staff at Novant Health.

Novant employees from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties teamed up to ‘adopt’ families from across the Cape Fear and make sure items on their wishlists made it under their tree for Christmas.

Community Engagement Manager Michele Bennett said the Adopt-A-Family partnership has continued for years. She said the staff loves the program and they’re always excited to help others around the holidays.

“It is the true holiday spirit of our community and the fact that all of our staff members have come together to donate and to adopt families,” Bennett said. “We’ve got all of EMS and Vitalink here stuffing and loading We had volunteers yesterday from people in culture manning the drop spots. It is a testament to how much the employees here believe in supporting our community.”

The gifts were then loaded up into three ambulances and delivered to organizations around the region. Those organizations included Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear, Safe Haven of Pender, Brunswick Family Assistance, and the Salvation Army, among others.

