Man pleads guilty in Medicaid fraud case in Brunswick Co. Superior Court

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Terry Lee Sayre pleaded guilty, was given 5 years on probation and ordered to pay $31,882.50 to the North Carolina Medicaid Program in connection to a fraud case heard in Brunswick County Superior Court.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced that Sayre pleaded guilty to felony obtaining property by false pretenses on Friday, Dec. 9.

“Sayre and his co-defendant, Julie Ridgdill, submitted fraudulent transportation invoices and forms to the Brunswick County Department of Social Services (Brunswick DSS). As a result, Brunswick County paid the defendants $31,882.50 of Medicaid funds for transportation services that were not provided. Ridgdill previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6-17 months in jail, which was suspended, and she was placed on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered to pay restitution,” said Stein’s office in the announcement.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.