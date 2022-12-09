Senior Connect
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

Michael Jerome Cherry Jr.
Michael Jerome Cherry Jr.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood.

As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Cherry was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of simple assault and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $125,000 secured bond.

