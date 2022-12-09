Senior Connect
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court

Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is...
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court.(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court.

At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has indicated that Kristy Woods told investigators she put Mariah to bed at their home in Onslow County on Nov. 26, and Mariah was missing the next day.

Mariah was found dead in a creek in Pender County on Dec. 2, 2017. An autopsy found that she died from chloroform toxicity.

He was arrested on Dec. 2 on charges including concealing of death and obstruction of justice; he was charged with murder in January 2018.

