Lake Waccamaw under boiling water advisory due to water main break

LAKE WACCAMW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw has sent out a boiling water advisory because of a water main break on Firetower Road.

The area affected ranges from Powell Street to Firetower Road, including Mt. Zion Street, Schulken Street, James Avenue, Bingham Lane, Wannish Avenue and East Columbus High School.

The Division of Water Resources has advised that consumers vigorously boil all water used for consumption for one minute or to use bottled water. The low pressure and outages in the distribution system can increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria.

The advisory remains in effect until further written notice.

