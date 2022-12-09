Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: numerous clouds, temps on cool side

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Dec. 9, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! As a cold front muscles its way south, expect clouds to remain thickened in your First Alert Forecast. A patch or two of light rain may have you reaching for your umbrella at times, and cooler temperatures hovering in the 50s to, at most, 60 will likely have you reaching for a jacket Saturday afternoon, too!

Seasonable temperatures, variable clouds, and lower end shower chances will be the weather story for the full weekend. Daytime highs will ping the upper 50s and lower 60s consistently, with overnight lows dipping down into the middle and lower 40s.

Looking for another big warm up? Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

