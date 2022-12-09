First Alert Forecast: cold front, clouds & showers to impact temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday! As a cold front muscles its way south, expect clouds to thicken in your First Alert Forecast. Shower chances will swell, at least modestly, early. Patches of light rain may have you reaching for your umbrella at times, and cooler temperatures hovering in the 50s to, at most, 60 will likely have you reaching for a jacket in this time, too!

Seasonable temperatures, variable clouds, and lower end shower chances will be the weather story headed into the weekend. Daytime highs will ping the upper 50s and lower 60s consistently, with overnight lows dipping down into the middle and lower 40s.

Looking for another big warm up? Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

