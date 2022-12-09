Senior Connect
Defense attorney says perpetrator of substation attacks could be tried for terrorism

With search warrants issued, Defense Attorney Christian Dysart shares what’s likely to come next in this investigation.
By Aaron Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - With search warrants issued, here’s what’s likely to come next in this investigation.

Christian Dysart is a defense attorney representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. So this matter in Moore County is strikingly similar.

A motive has not been released. He said finding out a motive will play a crucial role in how the suspect(s) are prosecuted.

Power is fully restored in Moore County, but the investigation into the power grid attack is ongoing.

Officials have filed search warrants in this case, but we don’t know what’s being requested in the investigation since the warrants are sealed.

“I think that it’s a public safety concern,” Dysart said. “There are searches or indictments or search warrants, often they are under seal initially because they want to make sure law enforcement has an opportunity to do their job without people potentially destroying evidence or fleeing.”

The rest of the story can be found here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

