Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County.

“The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release.

You can figure out your water clarity by running cold water lines for 5-minute increments every other hour.

“Residents that do experience discolored water from the faucets should be prepared to flush the COLD water line in their home until the water becomes clear again. It is advisable not to wash white linens until the water is clear.”

The discoloration notice was first posted on Dec. 7, and an update from the next day said that crews are working to correct the issue.

You can contact Brunswick County Public Utilities at 910-253-2657 and see all notices on their website.

