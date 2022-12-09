Senior Connect
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

None have been injured after a crash involving a Glow Academy bus and a blue SUV in Wilmington.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9.

According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m.

The crash occurred in the area of 11th and Dawson streets.

This story is developing, more details will be added as they become available.

