Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9.

According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m.

The crash occurred in the area of 11th and Dawson streets.

This story is developing, more details will be added as they become available.

