Burgwin-Wright House to host Holiday Open House and craft market

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens is inviting the community to its free Holiday Open House and craft market on Saturday, Dec. 10.

In the gardens, the craft market will feature over 30 local artists and artisans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Later on, guests can take an evening walk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 18th-century house is decorated with fresh greenery, fruits and flowers; Masonboro Parlor will provide music with interpreters in period costumes.

Both events are free, but donations are accepted. You can learn more about the event on their website.

