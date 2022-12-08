Senior Connect
Wilmington planning commission votes to rezone property along Cape Fear River
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 7 acres next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge could be developed within the next few years. Cape Fear Development is proposing to build more than 200 residential units and 4,300 square feet of commercial space along Surry Street.

The city’s planning commission cleared the project’s first step, voting to rezone the property to urban mixed-use.

“The project fulfills the guiding principles and development goals of the comprehensive plan and brings life back to a long forgotten and contaminated parcel,” Mike Brown with CFD said.

Two people spoke in favor of the project during the public comment portion of the meeting. One of them, William Robinson, owns Waterline Brewing across the street from the unused property.

“We’ve looked forward to somebody doing something with the property across the street ever since we purchased ours back in 2014. having residential there would be awesome. The way they’ve drawn it and the renderings would give a needed shot to the southside,” Robinson said.

After a long discussion, some planning board members noted the benefits that this new development would bring.

“Mr. Brown commented that the entire project is going to be like a shopping center, so what a valuable resource for that area to have access to,” Ace Cofer, planning commissioner, said.

No one addressed the board in person with opposition to the proposed development, even though some have said the land is under consideration for the city’s proposed rail realignment project. and that development could impact future options for replacing the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The proposal will now go to city council for approval, and if everything goes as planned the developer could break ground in July of 2023.

To view the application, click here.

