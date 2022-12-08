Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert to be held Sunday
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 11.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 2711 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington.
Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at the door or from any Williston Alumni Community Choir member.
