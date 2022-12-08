Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case

29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City
29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case.

According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on Nov. 23. A blue LS i3030 tractor, along with two .22 caliber rifles and two televisions had been taken from the property.

On Nov. 24, the CCSO, working with the Horry County Police Department, located the stolen tractor behind a residence at 3955 Green Sea Road in Green Sea, SC. Following multiple interviews with witnesses, Thompkins Jr. was identified as the suspect.

He was arrested on Nov. 26 on Old Stake Road in Tabor City and has been charged with:

  • Felony larceny
  • Felony breaking and entering
  • Two counts of felony larceny of a firearm
  • Felony larceny after breaking/entering

As of this time, Thompkins Jr. is being held under a $60,000 secured bond. Authorities stated that he is being held at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active...
12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

The 50th Wilmington Candlelight Tour is this weekend, with never before seen buildings added.
50th anniversary of the Wilmington Candlelight Tour
A popular, traditional holiday event is back in Wilmington this year, celebrating its golden...
50th anniversary of the Wilmington Candlelight Tour
One person has died in a crash at York Road and Youngblood Road, according to Medic.
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
Those who lost their lives 81 years ago today are being honored and there are ways you can pay...
Opportunities to reflect and honor veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day