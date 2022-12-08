Senior Connect
Pender County asking residents to conserve water due to drought

Due to the second year in a row of winter drought conditions, Pender County is asking residents to conserve water.
Due to the second year in a row of winter drought conditions, Pender County is asking residents to conserve water.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Due to the second year in a row of winter drought conditions, Pender County is asking residents to conserve water.

Per a release from Pender County, the drought data comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A drought can result in reduced streamflow and a higher risk of wildfires.

“Pender County has experienced dangerous wildfires,” said Tommy Batson, Pender County Emergency Director. “Suppressing a fire requires a huge amount of water and during a drought, we need to conserve our water.”

Officials recommend the following methods to conserve water:

  • “Never pour water down the drain when there may be another use for it. For example, use it to water your indoor plants or garden.
  • Fix dripping faucets by replacing washers. One drop per second wastes 2,700 gallons of water a year.
  • Check all plumbing for leaks and have any leaks repaired by a plumber.
  • Retrofit all household faucets by installing aerators with flow restrictors.
  • Install an instant hot water heater on your sink.
  • Insulate your water pipes to reduce heat loss and prevent them from breaking.
  • Install a water-softening system only when the minerals in the water would damage your pipes. Turn the softener off while on vacation.
  • Choose appliances that are more energy and water efficient.
  • Consider purchasing a low-volume toilet that uses less than half the water of older models.
  • Install a toilet displacement device to cut down on the amount of water needed to flush. Place a one-gallon plastic jug of water into the tank to displace toilet flow. Make sure it does not interfere with the operating parts.
  • Replace your showerhead with an ultra-low-flow version.
  • Instead of using the garbage disposal, throw food in the garbage or start a compost pile to dispose of it.”

