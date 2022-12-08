Pender County asking residents to conserve water due to drought

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Due to the second year in a row of winter drought conditions, Pender County is asking residents to conserve water.

Per a release from Pender County, the drought data comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A drought can result in reduced streamflow and a higher risk of wildfires.

“Pender County has experienced dangerous wildfires,” said Tommy Batson, Pender County Emergency Director. “Suppressing a fire requires a huge amount of water and during a drought, we need to conserve our water.”

Officials recommend the following methods to conserve water:

“Never pour water down the drain when there may be another use for it. For example, use it to water your indoor plants or garden.

Fix dripping faucets by replacing washers. One drop per second wastes 2,700 gallons of water a year.

Check all plumbing for leaks and have any leaks repaired by a plumber.

Retrofit all household faucets by installing aerators with flow restrictors.

Install an instant hot water heater on your sink.

Insulate your water pipes to reduce heat loss and prevent them from breaking.

Install a water-softening system only when the minerals in the water would damage your pipes. Turn the softener off while on vacation.

Choose appliances that are more energy and water efficient.

Consider purchasing a low-volume toilet that uses less than half the water of older models.

Install a toilet displacement device to cut down on the amount of water needed to flush. Place a one-gallon plastic jug of water into the tank to displace toilet flow. Make sure it does not interfere with the operating parts.

Replace your showerhead with an ultra-low-flow version.

Instead of using the garbage disposal, throw food in the garbage or start a compost pile to dispose of it.”

