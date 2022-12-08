Senior Connect
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County

The crash happened on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area.
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
