One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene.

No other injuries were confirmed.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation by the SBI.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.