No serious injuries after Cumberland County Schools bus crashes with 24 students on board

A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By Jodi Leese Glusco, Gilbert Baez and Ryan Bisesi
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

There were 24 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, on board the bus when it rolled over near the intersection of Slocomb Road and Ramsey Street outside of Fayetteville.

There were no serious injuries, a sheriff’s office spokesman told WRAL News.

She said the bus driver drove too close to a ditch and the bus tipped over onto its side. It came to rest completely upside down, and broken windows were visible.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

