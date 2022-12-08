No serious injuries after Cumberland County Schools bus crashes with 24 students on board

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

There were 24 students, en route to Pine Forest High School, on board the bus when it rolled over near the intersection of Slocomb Road and Ramsey Street outside of Fayetteville.

There were no serious injuries, a sheriff’s office spokesman told WRAL News.

She said the bus driver drove too close to a ditch and the bus tipped over onto its side. It came to rest completely upside down, and broken windows were visible.

