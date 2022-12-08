New Wilmington vocal ensemble discusses upcoming performances, opportunities for auditions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices, a new professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has multiple performances scheduled for the month of December. Founder Angela Burns and James Taylor, who serves a the media director, sat down with WECT to discuss their group and these upcoming performances.

“Well back in January, I was thinking about it because you know in COVID one of the things that you can do is dream about new things. And music was kind of put on pause a little bit during COVID,” said Burns. “So I started thinking about ‘What about a professional choir in Wilmington?’, because when I was growing up, it wasn’t something that I had the opportunity to to do in here in Wilmington.”

According to their website, the group performs a variety of music, including “classical, renaissance, sacred, secular, Broadway, and popular music.”

“We’re grounded in classical music. All of our singers are highly educated in music or have multiple musical degrees,” Burns said.

Hand-selected by their artistic director, the members of Wilmington Voices understand the importance of relying on each other in the musical process. The group further recognizes the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in their composition.

Those interested in joining Wilmington Voices can submit an audition form on their website, or participate in an open rehearsal. Those looking to attend an open rehearsal are asked to submit a request through the group’s contact page or by email at wilmingtonvoices@gmail.com.

“We’ve had a lot of interest, though. We’ve auditioned probably about 40 people for the ensemble. And so we continue to grow the ensemble and look forward to moving into our second season in the spring. So we hope that if you’re interested, you’ll contact us and and we’ll hear you and you’ll sing with us in the spring,” Burns said.

From Dec. 16 to 18, the group will host three performances:

On Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m., Wilmington Voices will perform at Kenan Chapel at Landfall at 510 Arboretum Drive in Wilmington;

On Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the group will perform at St. James Episcopal Church at 25 S. 3rd St. in Wilmington;

On Dec. 18 at 3 p.m., a performance will take place at the Cameron Art Museum at 3201 S. 17th St. in Wilmington.

For more information about these performances and Wilmington Voices, please visit their website.

