Elected Brunswick County Board of Commissioners members take oath, Randy Thompson to serve as chairman

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - During their meeting on Dec. 5, Brunswick County Commissioners Randy Thompson and Marty Cooke took the oath of office following re-election.

The two will serve another four years on the board.

Additionally during the meeting, the board unanimously elected Thompson to serve as chairman for a one-year term.

Following another unanimous vote, Mike Forte was elected to serve as vice chairman for a year.

Residents who would like to review the full agenda from the Dec. 5 meeting can do so here. According to the Brunswick County website, the next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

