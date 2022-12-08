Senior Connect
Elected Brunswick County Board of Commissioners members take oath, Randy Thompson to serve as chairman

Commissioner Randy Thompson took the oath of office following re-election to the Brunswick...
Commissioner Randy Thompson took the oath of office following re-election to the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners.(Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - During their meeting on Dec. 5, Brunswick County Commissioners Randy Thompson and Marty Cooke took the oath of office following re-election.

The two will serve another four years on the board.

Additionally during the meeting, the board unanimously elected Thompson to serve as chairman for a one-year term.

Following another unanimous vote, Mike Forte was elected to serve as vice chairman for a year.

Residents who would like to review the full agenda from the Dec. 5 meeting can do so here. According to the Brunswick County website, the next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

