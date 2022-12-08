Local Government Commission approves bonds to rebuild Boiling Spring Lakes dams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes has moved another step closer to repairing its dams.

During it meeting Tuesday, the Local Government Commission (LGC) approved the city’s request to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds.

The funds will be used to repair and build Dam Road and four dams—Sanford Dam, Patricia Lake Upper Dam, Pine Lake Dam and North Lake Dam—which were damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“It’s really the city’s identity. It’s in our name. It’s our heritage,” Boiling Spring Lakes Gordon Hargrove said of the now dry lakes.

Voters approved the bonds by referendum last month. The total cost of the project is estimated to be nearly $57 million with funds also coming from a Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement, Department of Defense grant, and appropriations from the General Assembly and Brunswick County.

Hargrove also discussed the economic effects of the dams through recreational opportunities such as fishing, boating, jet skiing and water skiing.

“You’re going to have more people coming in using the lakes, so there will be an economic impact to the local businesses. They’ll be buying supplies, and gasoline, and everything you need to come out to the lakes,” Hargrove said.

“Our wish would be that no city or county ever suffers economic, environmental, transportation or infrastructure damage,” said State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, chair of the LGC. “But North Carolina is a unique state in many ways, including its geography and weather. Hurricanes and tropical storms can have devastating effects in eastern counties, snowstorms and mudslides can cause damage in western counties and flooding is possible everywhere. When local governments need to rebuild, the Local Government Commission is always ready and willing to do its part to assist.”

