Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local Government Commission approves bonds to rebuild Boiling Spring Lakes dams

When Hurricane Florence caused the dams to break in Boiling Spring Lakes, several roads were...
When Hurricane Florence caused the dams to break in Boiling Spring Lakes, several roads were washed out.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes has moved another step closer to repairing its dams.

During it meeting Tuesday, the Local Government Commission (LGC) approved the city’s request to issue $20 million in general obligation bonds.

The funds will be used to repair and build Dam Road and four dams—Sanford Dam, Patricia Lake Upper Dam, Pine Lake Dam and North Lake Dam—which were damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“It’s really the city’s identity. It’s in our name. It’s our heritage,” Boiling Spring Lakes Gordon Hargrove said of the now dry lakes.

Voters approved the bonds by referendum last month. The total cost of the project is estimated to be nearly $57 million with funds also coming from a Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement, Department of Defense grant, and appropriations from the General Assembly and Brunswick County.

Hargrove also discussed the economic effects of the dams through recreational opportunities such as fishing, boating, jet skiing and water skiing.

“You’re going to have more people coming in using the lakes, so there will be an economic impact to the local businesses. They’ll be buying supplies, and gasoline, and everything you need to come out to the lakes,” Hargrove said.

“Our wish would be that no city or county ever suffers economic, environmental, transportation or infrastructure damage,” said State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, chair of the LGC. “But North Carolina is a unique state in many ways, including its geography and weather. Hurricanes and tropical storms can have devastating effects in eastern counties, snowstorms and mudslides can cause damage in western counties and flooding is possible everywhere. When local governments need to rebuild, the Local Government Commission is always ready and willing to do its part to assist.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active...
12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Christmas Tree
Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas Concert to be held Sunday
A school bus was involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning in southwest Mecklenburg...
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
Wilmington Voices Choir
New Wilmington vocal ensemble discusses upcoming performances, opportunities for auditions
Dr. Narcisa Pricope, professor in the Department of Earth and Ocean Sciences at UNCW
UNCW earth science professor given three-year appointment to United Nations convention for land degradation policy recommendations