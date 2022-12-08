Senior Connect
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

Cheryl Boswell has hired a new contractor to repaint her home and now the project is going to...
Cheryl Boswell has hired a new contractor to repaint her home and now the project is going to cost her double.(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.

“From the very beginning, I knew that I was not getting the quality of home and paint that paint workmanship that I expected. I did share that with him on numerous occasions. It was supposed to be a three split, in terms of paying, but it turned into a weekly request for money,” she said.

The painter had already started on her home and, she had already paid him a significant amount of money so she let him keep working for a few weeks.

“Each day he would leave about noon or one o’clock or two o’clock. And I repeatedly you know, said to him, there’s streaks in this paint, I can see the green through the paint, which was a previous color, I’m concerned,” she said.

According to Boswell, the painter told her several times that he would come back to touch up any mistakes, but she said eventually it became too much.

“I said, you know, under the the circumstances with this situation, I think I need to find someone else to paint it. And so I started to reach out to local subcontractors in the area,” she said.

Those new contractors confirmed her fears — the work would need to be fully redone.

“Three painters have come in and given me an estimate. Everyone says that it’s going to cost just as much to redo it and the entire house has to be repainted exterior interior,” she said.

Now, a $20,000 job was turning into a $40,000 project.

Unsure of what to do Boswell filed a lawsuit in small claims court — and the painter she hired had been to court in the past, and had one other judgment against him, a judgment for paintwork.

“As soon as I shared the name of the person at with the small claims, the clerk of court staff, she shook her head and I was shocked. I was like, Oh my gosh, he has done this before,” she said.

Boswell eventually was awarded $10,000 but said so far she hasn’t seen that money, the painter told WECT he is working to get that money and pay that judgment.

Jeremy Gunn owns JBG Services, and as a painter and contractor he carries liability and workers’ compensation insurance — something he says not every painter has to have.

If a project is less than $30,000 then North Carolina does not require licensing or insurance, but Gunn said it’s a good thing for anyone looking to hire a contractor to require.

“Ask the contractor if they carry liability insurance, ask if they carry workers comp insurance ask for a copy of that insurance policy and ask for their insurance company to forward you a copy of that policy directly, that way it comes from the source. If a contractor flinches at something like that’s an immediate red flag,” he said.

It’s something that Boswell said she wishes she had done and wants to make sure that others don’t end up in similar situations.

“I want people in our community to know that there are certain things that you should look for and make sure that is presented to you before you hire someone,” Boswell said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

