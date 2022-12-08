First Alert Forecast: cold front to end latest warm spell

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another day of temperatures warmer than average. Expect highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s, which is a hair lower than where readings peaked Wednesday. As a cold front approaches, scattered cloud and fog banks will dot the Cape Fear Region but, with very low shower chances, most spots should stay dry.

As the cold front muscles its way farther south, expect clouds to thicken and shower chances to swell, at least modestly, Thursday night and possibly into Friday. Patches of light rain may have you reaching for your umbrella at times, and cooler temperatures hovering in the 50s to, at most, 60s will likely have you reaching for a jacket in this time, too!

A low pressure system swirling east of Bermuda still has a narrow tropical or subtropical storm development window. Should such development occur, the system would be called Owen. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30 and postseason tropical storm formation is rare and interesting. In any case, though, the system remains no threat to North America.

