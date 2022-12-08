Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m.

“Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.

Fireboats responded to the scene to control the fire because it wasn’t too near the shore. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Other responding agencies included:

Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department

Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

NC Marine Patrol

NC Wildlife

US Coast Guard

Tow Boat US

