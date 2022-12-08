Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m.
“Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
Fireboats responded to the scene to control the fire because it wasn’t too near the shore. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Other responding agencies included:
- Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department
- Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal
- Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
- NC Marine Patrol
- NC Wildlife
- US Coast Guard
- Tow Boat US
