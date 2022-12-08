Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

Boat Fire in Lockwood Folly
Boat Fire in Lockwood Folly(Tri-Beach Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m.

“Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.

Fireboats responded to the scene to control the fire because it wasn’t too near the shore. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Other responding agencies included:

  • Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department
  • Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • NC Marine Patrol
  • NC Wildlife
  • US Coast Guard
  • Tow Boat US

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Two vehicles involved in crash on Mount Misery Road in Navassa (contributed photo)
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile called 911 at 3:52 pm and reported an active...
12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Chemours Fayetteville Works Site
Chemours provides update on barrier wall at Fayetteville Works site
Commissioner Randy Thompson took the oath of office following re-election to the Brunswick...
Elected Brunswick County Board of Commissioners members take oath, Randy Thompson to serve as chairman
Cheryl Boswell has hired a new contractor to repaint her home and now the project is going to...
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
Due to the second year in a row of winter drought conditions, Pender County is asking residents...
Pender County asking residents to conserve water due to drought