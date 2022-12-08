Chemours provides update on barrier wall at Fayetteville Works site

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours announced in a press release that they will begin construction on a test panel for the wall on Monday, Dec. 12.

“This test panel will allow us to collect data on several elements of the project, including our construction equipment and the building materials we plan to use,” said Chemours in the announcement.

Chemours notes that nearby neighbors may hear noise, but they plan for most of the work to take place during daylight hours for about one week.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.