Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulance for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5.

Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was tentatively approved by the board of commissioners on May 16.

“Treasury has identified several public health impacts of the pandemic and enumerated uses of funds to respond to impacted populations... The three additional ambulances will improve response times by EMS for medical emergencies throughout the county,” the agenda states.

With approval from the board of commissioners, the county can start the formal bid and purchasing for the three ambulances.

