Bladen County vehicle stop leads to three being charged

From left to right: Keshaunda Dameshia McDowell, Jordan Javon Robinson, Nyaisha Janee White
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 7 that led to two being arrested and another being charged.

According to the release, the stop was done in the 1800 block of Baldwin Branch Church Road outside of Elizabethtown. Cocaine and oxycodone were located as a result of the stop, and the substances were recovered.

21-year-old Jordan Javon Robinson of Elizabethtown was arrested on outstanding warrants for common law robbery and felony probation violation. Robinson was an absconder from North Carolina Probation and Parole and was additionally found to be in the possession of cocaine during the arrest. He was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances.

Robinson is being held with no bond, pending a probation hearing.

29-year-old Keshaunda Dameshia McDowell of Elizabethtown was charged with the following:

  • Driving while license revoked
  • Simple possession of schedule II controlled substances (oxycodone)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

McDowell was cited and has been released.

22-year-old Nyaisha Janee White of White Oak was arrested on outstanding warrants for common law robbery and harassing phone calls.

According to officials, White was held under a $28,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

