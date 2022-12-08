Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on charge of statutory rape

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Dec. 7 on the charge of statutory rape of a child less than or equal to the age of 15.

According to the BCSO, they received a report of a juvenile who had been sexually assaulted on Nov. 25.

Roberto Ortiz Rivera, 38, was arrested at his workplace in Rowland in connection to the alleged incident and is held under a $2,500,000 secured bond.

A BCSO press release notes that more charges are expected.

