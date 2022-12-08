Senior Connect
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School

Audio released from hoax 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call.

The call was made on Thursday morning Dec. 1 and indicated the presence of an active shooter at the school. The school was put on lockdown, but this was lifted after law enforcement conducted a search and determined the call was a hoax.

NHCSO Sheriff Ed McMahon said last week that the sheriff’s office is working to find out who was responsible.

“There is an active shooter at New Hanover High School... When I was teaching in the classroom he came to the classroom, shot seven students there,” said the caller to a 911 operator.

“You said the students were shot, sir?” the operator asked later in the call.

“Yes, seven students, seven students in front of me had been shot at English class,” the caller responded.

The caller indicates that a long rifle is being used and claims that the shooter was a white male wearing black pants and a jacket.

Law enforcement declare 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School a hoax

“What type of weapons are involved, sir? What types of weapons are involved?”

“Long rifle, long rifle.”

“Long rifle? Okay.”

As the call goes on, the caller becomes increasingly unintelligible.

NHHS was one of many: Williston Middle School, the International School at Gregory and East Bladen High School were locked down for parts of the day. Jack Britt High School in Cumberland County, Grimsley High School in Greensboro, New Bern High School in New Bern and Washington High School in Beaufort were among the many schools affected by hoax active shooter threats.

You can listen to the audio in full below; the original call was about an hour long, but the last 50 minutes are almost entirely silent and static.

“There is an active shooter at New Hanover High School... I was teaching an English class," the caller said.

