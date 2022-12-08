Senior Connect
Assistant to the chancellor at UNCW planning retirement after over 30 years at the school

Mark Lanier has announced his plans to retire in 2023
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the University of North Carolina Wilmington Board of Trustees, has announced that he plans to retire in December 2023.

“Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our students and our community for more than three decades. He has quietly been a part of many of the university’s outstanding achievements over many years,” Chancellor Aswani K. Volety said. “Like many UNCW leaders before me, I value his extensive knowledge about the university’s history; his strong connections to business, government and education leaders statewide; and his unwavering confidence in UNCW’s potential for continued success.”

In an announcement from Dec. 8, 2022, UNCW highlights Lanier’s role as a legislative liaison, increasing the state appropriation per-student from $4,837 in 1991 to $11,338 in 2022. He also worked to get the school over $1 billion in funding for enhancements for dozens of campus buildings, such as the Center for Marine Science, Education Building, Teaching Laboratory Building and the current Randall Library renovation and expansion.

“He also served as the founding chair of the New Hanover County Partnership for Children (Smart Start), helped develop UNCW’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, assisted with the creation of the film studies and creative writing programs at UNCW, advocated for growth of the NC film industry, and helped with the approval process for the university’s first doctoral degree, its first engineering degree and many other programs,” UNCW said in a release.

Lanier recently co-chaired UNCW’s effort to become one of 80 universities with the Innovation and Economic Prosperity University designation from the national Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

