Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?

Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels.

Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be able to attend Friday’s events while she recovers from COVID-19.

WECT anchor Jon Evans will be at the Walmart in Burgaw this Friday from 6 to 8 a.m. He also will be at the Porters Neck Walmart from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From 4 to 7 p.m., WECT anchor Daniella Hankey will be at the Monkey Junction Walmart.

More than 500 bikes were donated during last year’s drive.

The bikes are distributed through the Salvation Army of the Cape Fear.

For more information on Holiday Smiles and Weller’s Wheels or to make a donation online, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.