Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has published its Year-In-Search list for 2022 which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.

Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors’ category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes’ category and “Ukraine” in the news category.

“Ukraine” was also the third highest trending search overall, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Na'Kita Monroe (center), who identifies as transgender, led the Keep it Cute Dance Company in...
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
Sheriff’s Office: No evidence of a shooting at Holly Shelter Middle School after phone threat
Sheriff’s Office: Lockdown lifted at Holly Shelter Middle School after fiinding no evidence of a shooting
The Wilmington Police Department has reported that several items fell off of a tractor trailer...
Fallen items from a tractor trailer block morning traffic in Wilmington
Multiple people have been arrested after Bladenboro Police chased a vehicle in connection to a...
Ongoing investigation into police chase in Bladen County that left two hospitalized
Doug Medlin announced his resignation as the Town of Surf City’s mayor at the Town Council’s...
Doug Medlin resigns as Surf City Mayor, Councilwoman Teresa Batts sworn in as replacement

Latest News

Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called Saturday night’s outage a “criminal attack.”
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
A possible 18th century ship was unearthed on a beach by recent hurricanes in Florida.
Mystery object in Florida unearthed by hurricanes