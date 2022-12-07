Three charged in Bladen County drug investigation, including charge for assaulting government official

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three Bladenboro residents were arrested in a drug investigation conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, one of whom is charged with assaulting a government official.

“On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, and Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Paul Brisson Road, Bladenboro NC ... One of the subjects, Teddy Randal Deaver, attempted to assault a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Investigator by attempting to stab him with a screwdriver. Deaver as well as two others were arrested without incident,” said the BCSO in a release.

Thirty-nine-year-old Terry Deaver was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting a public officer, possession of schedule II controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken into the BCSO’s Detention Center under a $155,000 bond, and the BCSO expects more charges will be filed.

Ryan Austan Deaver, 29, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule III controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of keeping or selling controlled substances, and child abuse. He was arrested and held at the detention center under a $51,000 bond.

Avery Carroll, 36, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of keeping or selling controlled substances, and child abuse. They were arrested and held under a $51,000 bond.

