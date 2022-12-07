Tech Talk: Budget-friendly gift ideas for the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gift giving is a holiday staple for many, but the stress of finding the right gifts to buy often weighs on those trying to get into the holiday spirit. Add to that the high price tag that many sought-after gifts come with and holiday shopping can quickly become burdensome.

Jessica Vinoverski with U.S. Cellular shared with WECT some budget-conscious gift shopping ideas.

For those with a pet that likes to spend time outside, a Nite Ize keychain can help you keep track of your furry friend at all times. The device produces a glowing light that can help pets stand out when it’s dark.

“It’s a little keychain that can fit around your dog’s collar, so you can see them at all times, even in nighttime,” said Vinoverski.

For additional tracking ability, Apple AirTags can be attached as well.

“There is also an Apple AirTag that you can attach to the collar as well. So you can track your pet, if they try and run away, you can see them.”

Many will receive new electronics over the holidays, and having an easy way to charge these devices is always a great gift idea.

“The Mophie Powerstation is a portable charger that can charge up any small appliances, it can even jumpstart your car and has a floodlight as well,” Vinoverski explained. “It’s really tiny, which is nice. It even comes with jumper cables.”

Related to electronics, new headphones are often a popular gift for music lovers. Specially designed headphones from JBL help ensure that kids protect their hearing while using them.

“These headphones are great for small children. They are comfortable around the ear and keep a low decibel, so to keep it safe for them.”

According to the JBL website, the headphones are designed to never exceed 85dB.

